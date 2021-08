DaBaby issued a second apology for shocking comments he made about gay men during the Rolling Loud Festival. Is it enough?

DaBaby has issued another apology.

This time, his “sorry” is more cohesive and rooted in regret.

He, or someone from his PR team, posted the apology for his homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on a black canvas and without a caption.

It picture post read:

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me— knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

After sharing that because of how hard it was to get passed his “difficult circumstances” to get to where he is in his career, he said that it has been a “challenge” for him to receive public criticism from others that he knew personally.

He also thanked those who supported him with kindness over the last few weeks and educated him.

After stating that is what he “needed,” he then apologized.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby.”

But is his apology too late?

Some are asking for his label to drop him.

"NEXT: When will his label drop him? #DaBaby"

Others brought up how ignorantly he responded to the backlash, asking what would have happened if he would have issued this type of apology days ago.

“the way dababy’s apology would’ve been “accepted” if he hadn’t doubled down on his statement so many times”

“NOT DABABY APOLOGIZING AFTER DOUBLING DOWN 3X”

Some believe this is a ploy because so many endorsement deals and opportunities have vanished after his rant.

“DaBaby trying to get DaBookings back”

“Dababy wanted to antagonize Megan Thee Stallion and just fumbled all his bags. Be careful of the energy you invest in.”

“why i just saw dababy rummaging in my trashcan oh it’s bad for him”

Still, many just wanted to drag him for his outlandish position that he had just yesterday, despite his recent enlightenment by taunting his delusions of grandeur.

“PSA to all the rappers like Dababy, majority of the record execs in the industry’s are dagay and want to dafuck, don’t think you’re getting your contract on pure talent!”

“DaApology from DaBaby:”

“Dababy grossly overestimated his star power, you have no classic work, you’re not Kanye West, they can literally replace you with Roddy Ricch at every show you got booked and nobody gone notice lol”

Since his weaving homophobic slurs in his hype up banter at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami show and hopping on social media in defiance to anyone who called him out, he has lost a lot of deals and a lot of money.

Most recently, he was disinvited to NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival in September.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” a post from organizers stated. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”