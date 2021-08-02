DaBaby Dropped From High-Profile Gig At Governors Ball 10th Anniversary Celebration

DaBaby just lost another big show. Organizers for the popular Governors Ball in New York revealed they have dropped the rap star from the lineup in September!

DaBaby’s pockets continue to be tapped over comments he made about homosexuals and people HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud during his performance on July 25.

According to reps for Governors Ball in New York, DaBaby has been booted from the festival’s three-day lineup in September.

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Artists on the bill for the event’s 10th-anniversary celebration include A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

DaBaby’s finances are being targeted after he asked fans to put up their cellphones if they “didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks…“Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d##k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

His comments were condemned by his “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa, as well as Anitta, who recorded her hit song “Girl From Rio” with DaBaby.

Madonna issued a statement chastising DaBaby, while AIDS activist Elton John also had some stern words for the controversial rap star.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” Elton John said in a statement.

DaBaby has also been dropped from a collaboration with clothing company boohooMan, and yesterday (August 1) he was cut from a performance at Lollapolooza.

DaBaby did apologize for making the comments, but many felt his attempt was not sincere.

“Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. 🙏🏽But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business,” DaBaby said. “& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “N#####” human too.”