DaBaby Claps Back At Questlove’s Criticism: I Do Not Know Who Dis N*gga Is

DaBaby remains in the social media hot seat after making offensive comments at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday. Numerous public figures denounced the Charlotte native for his “call to action” that included calling out people with HIV/AIDS and homosexual men.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami festival crowd.

The “Rockstar” hitmaker added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” DaBaby later apologized for his HIV/AIDS comments but continued to be defiant towards his critics.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson joined the growing mass of people choosing to separate themselves from DaBaby. Questlove took to Instagram to share a post stating that he is no longer including DaBaby on a personal list of musicians like A Tribe Called Quest, Rihanna, Sade, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Summer of Soul filmmaker wrote:

I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts? I gave my dream list. And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & f### the b#######. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong. & not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong. But “that was f##### up” & wrong. I had to say something. Again I’m not doing this for “what do you want a cookie bro w your “love ye one another” posts?——-black people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I’ll admit i was slow to do this because I mean he don’t know me from Adam. So this will prolly get marked as “old hater” territory. But man…..that s### was not cool at all.I dunno man—-maybe I’m turning into a grump: barely said anything about Rih in ‘06 (lemme mind my business), looked the other way w ol bol & that MaGa Hat (he going thru thangs let him work it out)——don’t even get me started on half of my rap heroes damn near becoming f*x news talking points w their russian bot reposts & misinformation on all things facts. Huey Newton wisely stated in the early 70s that we as a people should NEVER go so low in life (with what we been through) that we start oppressing/terrorizing the next man in the way we been terrorized for centuries. Y’all got my point. Sorry this came off awkward but y’all get the point. Y’all gonna learn that there are other human beings living in the space you are. @questlove Instagram

Questlove’s Instagram statement received a response from DaBaby. The entertainer born Jonathan Kirk claimed to be unaware of who Questlove is even though he performed with The Roots drummer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019.

DaBaby posted on his Instagram story: