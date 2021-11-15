DaBaby Says DaniLeigh’s Parents Disowned Their Half-Black Grandbaby

DaBaby aired out his baby mama DaniLeigh’s parents, claiming they disowned their grandchild because the baby is half-Black.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s relationship drama continues to play out on social media.

After calling the cops on DaniLeigh over the weekend, DaBaby aired out his baby mama’s family on Monday. The controversial rapper claimed DaniLeigh’s parents disowned their grandchild for being half-Black.

“Y’ALL DISOWNED Y’ALL HALF BLACK GRAND BABY, SOON AS Y’ALL COULDN’T CONTROL Y’ALL DAUGHTER,” he wrote via Instagram Stories.

DaBaby’s post featured a video of him holding his infant daughter. In the footage, he defended his parenting and said DaniLeigh’s parents have never seen their grandchild.

“Daddy first, celebrity after,” he remarked. “All that b####### y’all was hearing was what it was. My baby was with me right here in my arms.”

He added, “The shawty’s family is trying to chime in and speak on the situation,” he said. “Y’all don’t even know her. She don’t know y’all either. She ain’t never seen y’all a day in her life. Shawty’s mana, you ain’t even met your grandbaby yet.”

DaniLeigh wasn’t happy about DaBaby letting the public see their daughter. She slammed her baby daddy in a reaction post on Instagram Stories.

“SAD .. THAT’S HOW Y’ALL HAD TO SEE MY BABY FOR THE FIRST TIME,” she wrote. “EVIL ASS MAN.”

For more on the situation, read AllHipHop’s story about the heated argument between DaBaby and DaniLeigh that occurred on Sunday.