DaBaby Cleared Of Misdemeanor Battery Charge In Las Vegas

A misdemeanor battery case against DaBaby has been dismissed with prejudice as he’ll pay thousands of dollars to the alleged victim.

DaBaby is no longer facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Las Vegas.

Online court records reveal the battery case against DaBaby was dismissed with prejudice on December 1. That means the charges cannot be refiled, clearing him in the alleged assault of a Las Vegas driver.

According to multiple reports, the Interscope Records artist was ordered to pay $7,500 to the alleged victim to settle the case. Timothy Cobb, the accuser, claimed he was punched by DaBaby while driving the controversial rapper to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in November 2019.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, denied assaulting Cobb. His lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld insisted he was ready to prove his innocence at a potential trial.

“Mr. Kirk denied the allegations and came to court prepared to fight the case at trial,” Chesnoff and Schonfeld said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “In court, the case was dismissed with prejudice.”

DaBaby has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons for much of 2021, making the battery case dismissal one of his rare moments of good news. His bad press includes a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud and getting into a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.