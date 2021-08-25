Rolling Loud Shows Support For DaBaby Following Homophobic Comments Controversy

It appears the Rolling Loud organizers have not turned their backs on DaBaby. The Charlotte-raised rhymer lost several gigs over the last several weeks after he made offensive comments at the Rolling Loud Miami event on July 25.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami crowd.

The 29-year-old Interscope recording artist added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s d### in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby’s on-stage statements caused widespread condemnation, including from LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizations as well as celebrities such as Madonna and Elton John. The rapper born Jonathan Kirk apologized twice before walking back both apologies.

While DaBaby has lost multiple financial opportunities, the verified Rolling Loud Instagram Page showed support for the “Rockstar” hitmaker. The account posted an IG Story promoting DaBaby’s “Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle)” video with a caption that simply read, “@DaBaby 🔥🔥🔥.”

Around an hour later, DaBaby reposted Rolling Loud’s Instagram Story on his own IG Story. The 6-time Grammy Award nominee added, “@RollingLoud said Baby ain’t going nowhere.” This was a reference to the narrative claiming DaBaby has been “canceled.”

Even though festivals such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza removed DaBaby from their lineups (reportedly because he failed to provide a video apology to play at the beginning of his set), the southern rapper was able to hit the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday. A pre-recorded video addressing the controversy was shown before his performance at the New York City radio station’s concert in MetLife Stadium.