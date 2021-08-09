DaBaby Removes Apology To LGBTQ Community From His Instagram Page

It is not clear why the “Rockstar” performer took down the post.

Did DaBaby walk back another mea culpa? The North Carolina-raised rapper has been in the hot seat ever since he made offensive comments about people living with HIV/AIDS and homosexual men.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said DaBaby during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami on July 25.

The Blame It on Baby album creator added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s d### in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” He followed that up with an Instagram video where he claimed his LGBT supporters are not “nasty gay n##### or junkies.”

DaBaby’s comments sparked widespread negative reactions. The 29-year-old Interscope recording artist eventually offered a public apology before he began to push back against again his critics like Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots.

As a result of the backlash, the BoohooMAN fashion brand parted ways with DaBaby. Numerous festivals removed DaBaby from their respective lineups as well.

Lollapalooza organizers reportedly canceled DaBaby’s set at their event because he failed to record a video apology that both sides apparently agreed upon. DaBaby then shared a second, longer written apology on Instagram.

He wrote:

As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me— knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community fr the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. @dababy Instagram

However, that August 2 statement can no longer be found on DaBaby’s verified Instagram account. As of press time, it is not clear why the post was removed from his page.

Eleven LGBT-related and HIV/AIDS-related organizations drafted and signed an open letter directed at DaBaby. The groups requested a “private, off-the-record, virtual discussion” with the “Rockstar” performer.

The letter read, in part, “We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology. However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and q#### and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”