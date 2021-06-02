DaBaby Named Co-Headliner For Music Midtown Festival In Atlanta

Check out the other Hip Hop acts set to hit the stage in ATL this summer.

The Live Nation-produced Music Midtown is returning to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park later this year. The two-day, multi-genre music festival will be headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, and DaBaby.

21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, 24KGoldn, Latto, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, and other Hip Hop acts are also part of the lineup. The official performance schedule will be revealed at a later date.

“Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” said Peter Conlon, Head of Live Nation Atlanta.

Conlon continues, “It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world-class festival once again for Atlanta.” The 2020 edition of the annual Music Midtown was rescheduled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Music Midtown 2020 featuring headliner My Chemical Romance has been rescheduled to September 18-19, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new dates or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. pic.twitter.com/xPf6xOPNSK — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) June 16, 2020

Organizers will be communicating with local health and public safety officials in order to follow current recommendations and guidelines. Music Midtown patrons will receive regular updates with information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering the festival grounds.

Tickets for Music Midtown are available in four different tiers: GA, GA+, VIP, and Super VIP. All four tiers provide fans two days of live performances, unique sponsor experiences, pop-ups with giveaways, and multiple bars/concessions. GA+ allows admission to preferred viewing areas at each stage located right behind VIP viewing.

VIP festivalgoers will have access to the VIP Lounge, Premium Stage viewing areas, complimentary beer/wine, and food concessions in VIP areas. Super VIPs will receive all of the standard VIP amenities plus Dedicated Super VIP Festival entrances, air-conditioned Super VIP-only Luxury Lounge access, full premium open bar, gourmet catered food, and more.

Music Midtown 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. General admission tickets are currently on sale for $125 at MusicMidtown.com until June 2 at 10 pm. Prices will increase to $135 + fees on Friday, June 4 at 10 am.