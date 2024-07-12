DaBaby Pleads Guilty To Sucker-Punching Senior Citizen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby avoided jail by pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery for hitting a 68-year-old man in California.

DaBaby accepted a plea deal in a California battery case on Thursday (July 11). The Interscope Records artist pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery for sucker-punching a man in December 2020.

Judge Ray Jurado sentenced DaBaby to one year of probation. The judge ordered the rapper to pay $10,000 in restitution and not possess, buy or sell deadly weapons. DaBaby also must stay at least 100 yards away from his victim.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged DaBaby with felony battery in 2022. He was accused of punching 68-year-old Gary Pagar, who rented his mansion to DaBaby in 2020.

Prosecutors dropped the felony battery charge “due to problems of proof of proving serious bodily injury at trial,” per Rolling Stone. DaBaby faced up to four years in prison if convicted of felony battery.

DaBaby settled the criminal case with his plea deal but continued to battle a lawsuit over the 2020 incident. Pagar sued DaBaby for their violent confrontation, which allegedly stemmed from how many people were at the rented mansion. Pagar claimed no more than nine people were allowed to be at his property.

“The purpose of defendants’ trip to Los Angeles was to gather 40 people and a commercial film crew at Mr. Pagar’s house to film a music video,” Pagar’s lawsuit contended. “When Mr. Pagar asked them to stop, they beat and battered him, stole his phone by force so he couldn’t call the police and threatened him. Then they vandalized his house and left after stealing various valuable items.”

DaBaby responded to Pagar’s lawsuit by sharing purported footage of Pagar using racial slurs.

“ Y’all keep believing these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree,” DaBaby wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

