DaBaby Posts Videos From The Studio After Getting Detained On Rodeo Drive

(AllHipHop News)
According to reports, Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk was arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday for carrying a loaded firearm. The legal issue did not stop the rapper from hitting the studio last night.
DaBaby took to his Instagram Story to let his followers know he was already back to work. He posted a video with a caption that read, “Still on time for the meeting [nerd Face emoji].”
The Charlotte-bred rhymer posted more moments from the night. Several of DaBaby’s IG Story videos featured Louisana recording artist Kayykilo.
DaBaby and members of his entourage were detained on Rodeo Drive. Someone inside the Moncler store reportedly contacted the police after seeing the crew with firearms. Officers searched their vehicle and supposedly found a handgun.