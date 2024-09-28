DaBaby Puts Sucker-Punching Old Man Incident To Rest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby settled a lawsuit over a 2020 altercation months after pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery for the same incident.

DaBaby resolved a civil case regarding his battery of a senior citizen in California. The North Carolina-bred rapper settled a lawsuit filed against him by Gary Pagar, per TMZ.

Earlier this year, DaBaby pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery for his 2020 attack on Pagar. Prosecutors dropped a felony battery charge, citing problems proving Pagar’s serious bodily injury at trial.

A judge sentenced DaBaby to one year of probation. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 and stay at least 100 yards away from Pagar. Pagar sued DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, over the incident in 2021. Terms of their settlement weren’t disclosed.

I’m sure DaBaby felt the need to defend himself against an old man that was 1 vs 40… pic.twitter.com/Cr5YRZOQE1 — hy (@TheMindOfHY) April 30, 2022

According to the lawsuit, DaBaby “sucker-punched” Pagar and knocked the victim’s tooth out during an altercation at Pagar’s house. Pagar rented his property to DaBaby for what was supposed to be a “private vacation.” No more than 12 people were allowed at Pagar’s home.

“In fact, the purpose of defendants’ trip to Los Angeles was to gather 40 people and a commercial film crew at Mr. Pagar’s house to film a music video,” the lawsuit read. “When Mr. Pagar asked them to stop, they beat and battered him, stole his phone by force so he couldn’t call the police and threatened him. Then they vandalized his house and left, after stealing various valuable items.”

DaBaby allegedly pulled one of his associates off Pagar, but it wasn’t to help the victim. Pagar said the controversial artist did so to “taunt, threaten and punch” the homeowner.

“You better not call the police,” DaBaby supposedly told Pagar.

That’s when the sucker punch occurred, resulting in Pagar losing a tooth. Pagar’s colleague called 911. DaBaby and his crew allegedly fled the scene after “stealing valuable kitchenware,” Pagar claimed.