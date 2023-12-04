DaBaby Vows To Quit Drinking After “Embarrassing” Himself In Front Of Daughter  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DaBaby threatened to fight anybody who offers him alcohol now that he’s quit drinking: “We gone get to hitting immediately.”

DaBaby revealed he’s quit drinking after embarrassing himself in front of his daughter following a wild night out.

The “Shake Sumn” hitmaker took to Instagram Sunday (December 3) to announce he’s on “bed rest,” but he’s sober now. He also promised to fight anybody who offers him a drink.

“I don’t drink no more,” he told his followers. “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that. You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f### out. It’s a simple as that.”

“We gone get to hitting immediately, so you better not be drunk ‘cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”

DaBaby went explain that he decided to quit drinking after an embarrassing situation with his daughter.

“Throwing up in my Maybach, getting out the car with my pants halfway down. The f### wrong with me?” he said. However, the rapper was not alone in the car. His baby daughter was with him and offered her father some words of encouragement.

“I’m throwing up she beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some ‘Good job,’” DaBaby recalled. “I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about ‘good job.’ Man, it’s embarrassing, in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more.”

DaBaby also doubled down on his promise to fight anybody offering him a drink now he’s quit drinking.

“I’m stealing off, I dare you. I’m going to be outside tonight, offer me a drink. If you want to fight, offer me a drink” he added. “I don’t give a f### who it is, I don’t. I don’t give a damn who it is.”