DaBaby Claims “$200 Millon” Loss Over Rolling Loud Controversy Was “Blessing In Disguise”  

DaBaby claims he has no regrets over the Rolling Loud controversy despite losing around $200 million in the fallout.

DaBaby claims he lost around a whopping $200 million following the backlash over his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in 2021 but claims the experience has been “a blessing in disguise.”

The North Carolina native is opening up about the controversy that followed after he made offensive comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community on the Rolling Loud stage.

At the time, DaBaby was one of the most commercially successful Hip-Hop artists on the planet, but the fallout saw a slump in streaming numbers and ticket sales while he was dropped from concert lineups and lost deals and endorsements.

However, after two years and the benefit of hindsight, DaBaby sees the situation differently. Despite a massive loss in earnings, he said it was ultimately the best thing that could have happened to him.

“You live and you learn,” he said during an appearance on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast after joking he wished he missed his flight to the 2021 festival.

When Sharp suggested the backlash cost him around $50 to $60 million, DaBaby told him it was actually more than $100 million.

DaBaby Used to Feel “Robbed” Over Rolling Loud Losses

Nonetheless, DaBaby said being “forced to sit my ass down,” allowed him to reflect on his life. He also revealed he was unhappy at the time despite the money and fame, but he’s now in a much better place.

“I don’t regret anything that I done been through,” he said before admitting that his past comments on the situation were not genuine. “It feels so good to be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it.”

He continued,” It’s like ‘Boy I wish I had …$200 million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that. I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life and I just came to that realization in the past two weeks.”

Ultimately, DaBaby said the experience shaped him, not just as an artist, but as a man. “I love the space I’m in as a person,” he added. Check out the clip below and check out the episode here.