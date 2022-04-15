DaBaby Reportedly Shot Intruder At His Home, 911 Call Released

DaBaby was involved in a shooting at his North Carolina home, which left an alleged intruder with non-life-threatening injuries.

DaBaby was present during the shooting at his mansion on Wednesday night, cops have confirmed.

According to CNN affiliate WSOC, Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk was at home when an as-yet-unidentified person was shot on a football field outside his mansion. While Troutman Police also confirmed a second person was also at the house, they have not released the name of the shooter. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in a Charlotte hospital.

However, TMZ claims to have received information from law enforcement sources that DaBaby was directly involved in the incident. They say the victim trespassed on the rapper’s property and exchanged words with him. They alleged DaBaby shot the man in the leg before calling 911.

Authorities have released the 911 call though they have said if DaBaby made the call. “I shot him in his leg,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

“OK. And why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my property,” the man replied. “(Inaudible) about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

While cops have not confirmed if any charges will be filed, they did say they seized a gun from DaBaby’s residence.

“I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property,” police chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. He declined to provide any further information and said the investigation in “an ongoing status.”