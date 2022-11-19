DaBaby Responds After Getting Mocked For Allegedly Giving Away Tickets

DaBaby became the target of more jokes on social media after a Twitter user claimed he gave away concert tickets at a Cheesecake Factory in Nashville.
The clowning began when a Twitter user shared a brief clip of DaBaby on Thursday (November 17). The Cheesecake Factory employee said he stopped by her job to give away tickets. She noted she turned down the offer but revealed a few coworkers accepted the tickets.
DaBaby became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday (November 18). Various users joked about his alleged struggle to sell tickets. He reacted to the online mockery in an Instagram post.
“Whoever paying them blogs to post dat b####### needa get they money back,” he wrote. “It ain’t working n####. We showing up in real life & we flipping s### upside DOWN.”
Earlier this month, social media roasted DaBaby for selling buy-one-get-one-free tickets to one of his concerts. The Interscope Records artist addressed his critics in an Instagram post, dismissing fans who believed his career was floundering.
“I FELL OFF,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this s### up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”
Check out some of the Twitter posts about DaBaby’s ticket giveaway below.