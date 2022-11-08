DaBaby Seemingly Reacts To Online Roasting Over Buy-One-Get-One-Free Concert Tickets 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DaBaby had a message for anyone who thinks he has fallen off after he offered BOGO tickets for his “Baby on Baby2” tour.

DaBaby had a message for anyone who thinks the North Carolina rapper has fallen off after he offered BOGO tickets for his “Baby on Baby2” tour.

DaBaby is getting clowned online after fans spotted a BOGO deal on tickets to an upcoming concert.

On Monday (Nov. 8), the “Boogeyman” rapper was trending on Twitter after screenshots of the buy-one-get-one-free tickets began circulating. The offer is for DaBaby’s Birmingham, Ala. stop at Iron City on Nov. 15. Eventbrite lists general admission tickets priced at $22 plus a $5.92 fee for the Baby on Baby2 tour.

Earlier this year, DaBaby claimed he was being blackballed following the release of his Baby on Baby2 album. Sales forecasts were low; projections had him moving around 16,500 units in the first week. “Not bad for da blackballed Baby,” the North Carolina rapper stated and was backed up by fellow rappers Meek Mill and Boosie.

DaBaby Reacts: “They Think I Lost It”

However, following his Boston concert on Monday evening, DaBaby had something to say to the naysayers. He took to his Instagram Stories to rebuff the claims from anyone who believes he “lost it.”

DaDaby shared a video flexing his iced-out “KIRK” rings while rapping along to the “Suge” lyrics. “They think I lost it,” he said before adding, “Me and Boston just went stupid in this b####. We just went so stupid.” He then turned his face to the camera and said with a smile, “Boston, they think I lost it.”

He also shared a video of the Boston crowd chanting his name before DaBaby came out to perform. “STOP IT. 😂” DaBaby wrote in the caption. “Tell em how we rocking Boston😤🔥”

At the weekend, DaBaby showed his rapping talents with a freestyle, live from his tour bus, over the beat for Burna Boy’s “Last Last.” Check it out below.