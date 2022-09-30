Meek Mill & Boosie Claim The Industry Is Blackballing DaBaby

It appears DJ Akademiks is not the only person pushing the idea that DaBaby has been expelled from the A-list. Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz jumped on that conspiracy theory train too.
DaBaby is said to be on pace to move under 20,000 first-week units for his Baby on Baby 2 album. The North Carolina native posted a message to his Instagram followers claiming he is a victim of being shunned by people in power.
DJ Akademiks took it a step further by directly blaming DaBaby’s sales drop on industry insiders like Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and the streaming companies. Darden pushed back by pointing out that Akademiks works for Spotify, the most popular music streaming platform in the world.
Meek Mill entered the conversation by sharing his thoughts on the topic. The Expensive Pain album creator tweeted, “[They’re] blatantly blackballing DaBaby… not my business but ima observer. 👨🏾🔬.”
Less than 15 minutes later, Boosie posted his own allegations. He tweeted, “Ain’t no way my n#### @DaBabyDaBaby [is] supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week!! He [is] one of the BIGGEST n this s###!! I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON!!”
Meek & Boosie’s Backing Of DaBaby Did Not Go Over Well On Twitter
Many social media users responded to both Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz by suggesting that the general public may have decided to just move on from listening to DaBaby. Others mentioned DaBaby’s history of offensive statements and problematic actions that could have caused a loss of fan support.
“Boosie and nem really trying to turn DaBaby’s flop into some grand conspiracy. Dude showed his hand when he dropped those Meg bars. He’s desperate and was hoping to move units off high school-level gossip. And it didn’t work. What’s next?” wrote journalist Britni Danielle.
While it appears DaBaby’s sales numbers are sliding downwards, he also apparently had trouble selling tickets at a recent show. Promoters reportedly canceled a DaBaby concert in New Orleans after only selling several hundred tickets.
DaBaby’s Baby on Baby 2 follows 2019’s Baby on Baby, 2019’s Kirk, and 2020’s Blame It on Baby. The latter studio LP opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 124,000 first-week units. Kirk also opened at #1 with 145,000 first-week units.