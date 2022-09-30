Meek Mill & Boosie Claim The Industry Is Blackballing DaBaby

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Many social media users are not buying the “blackballed” accusations.

It appears DJ Akademiks is not the only person pushing the idea that DaBaby has been expelled from the A-list. Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz jumped on that conspiracy theory train too.

DaBaby is said to be on pace to move under 20,000 first-week units for his Baby on Baby 2 album. The North Carolina native posted a message to his Instagram followers claiming he is a victim of being shunned by people in power.

DJ Akademiks took it a step further by directly blaming DaBaby’s sales drop on industry insiders like Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and the streaming companies. Darden pushed back by pointing out that Akademiks works for Spotify, the most popular music streaming platform in the world.

Meek Mill entered the conversation by sharing his thoughts on the topic. The Expensive Pain album creator tweeted, “[They’re] blatantly blackballing DaBaby… not my business but ima observer. 👨🏾‍🔬.”

Less than 15 minutes later, Boosie posted his own allegations. He tweeted, “Ain’t no way my n#### @DaBabyDaBaby [is] supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week!! He [is] one of the BIGGEST n this s###!! I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON!!”

They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer 👨🏾‍🔬 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 29, 2022

Ain’t no way my n#### @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week ‼️he one of the BIGGEST n this s### ‼️I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 29, 2022

Meek & Boosie’s Backing Of DaBaby Did Not Go Over Well On Twitter

Many social media users responded to both Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz by suggesting that the general public may have decided to just move on from listening to DaBaby. Others mentioned DaBaby’s history of offensive statements and problematic actions that could have caused a loss of fan support.

“Boosie and nem really trying to turn DaBaby’s flop into some grand conspiracy. Dude showed his hand when he dropped those Meg bars. He’s desperate and was hoping to move units off high school-level gossip. And it didn’t work. What’s next?” wrote journalist Britni Danielle.

While it appears DaBaby’s sales numbers are sliding downwards, he also apparently had trouble selling tickets at a recent show. Promoters reportedly canceled a DaBaby concert in New Orleans after only selling several hundred tickets.

DaBaby’s Baby on Baby 2 follows 2019’s Baby on Baby, 2019’s Kirk, and 2020’s Blame It on Baby. The latter studio LP opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 124,000 first-week units. Kirk also opened at #1 with 145,000 first-week units.

Boosie and nem really trying to turn DaBaby's flop into some grand conspiracy. Dude showed his hand when he dropped those Meg bars. He's desperate and was hoping to move units off high school-level gossip. And it didn't work. What's next? — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 30, 2022

Ain’t s### on that project hittin. And that’s fine. Go back to the drawing board and figure it out https://t.co/HXLvsP4ihd — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) September 29, 2022

People misuse the word "black ball" every day on here. DaBaby was and is not blackballed. Consumers got tired of him rapping with the same flow over the same type of beats since 2019. But so many times you can hear flutes and "Oh lord, Jetson made another one." https://t.co/mD80AKJIfB — kevikev (@KevCoke6) September 29, 2022

His homophobic rant lost 25%

Straight men got tired of the repetitive shit25%



His talking s### on Megan about DV. & putting his BM & child out in the middle of the night lost him about 40% w/ women

That’s 90%of his fans



150k x 90%=135k. So 150k – 135k= 15k so it tracks… https://t.co/bpfdsmlMTV pic.twitter.com/P5odxpCnvw — JimmyBlanco (@MelaninGawd2) September 30, 2022

Dababy lookin for who killed his career https://t.co/38qabWpAuO pic.twitter.com/ZNlnVu7ocr — "set the block on fire idc" 🇱🇷 (@TheBlackSaamba) September 30, 2022

Nothing going on, the music sounds the same, its not that good. https://t.co/QBE0mhjV2J — Quake (@QuakeGW) September 30, 2022