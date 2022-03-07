DaBaby Talks Making Personal Adjustments Following Rolling Loud Controversy

In summer 2021, DaBaby was riding high as one of the most commercially successful Hip Hop artists on the planet.

As a feature on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” single, DaBaby lived in the Hot 100’s Top 10 region for most of the year. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby’s “Cry Baby” also made it into the Top 40 that February.

However, things took a downward turn for DaBaby at Rolling Loud Miami on July 25. Other festivals pulled the North Carolina native from their lineups after he made offensive comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community on the Rolling Loud stage.

DaBaby stopped by SiriusXM’s The Heat to promote his Better Than You collaborative project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The interview included DaBaby reflecting on his personal growth since the Rolling Loud Miami controversy.

“I grow every day, but, above all, I’m just more knowledgeable about the tolerance of the business I’m in got for certain things. It’s a learning process,” DaBaby told SiriusXM’s Mina Say What. “We go from doing this and that. And then, well, I’m speaking for myself, go from doing this to being an artist, 24/7 full time.”

The Blame It on Baby rapper continued, “Not only that, I was an artist at the highest level. Like I made it to the highest level of this s###. So it’s like you get there, there are adjustments that you gotta make, just like becoming a grown-ass man in life.”

Recently, DaBaby found his name in more negative headlines. Footage of the 30-year-old rhymer and his crew fighting DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Curiel, in a bowling alley made its way to the internet. DaBaby and DaniLeigh have a child together.