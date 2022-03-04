NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby Drop Joint Album “Better Than You”

NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby have delivered their joint album, Better Than You.

The frequent collaborators dropped the music video for “Neighborhood Superstar” last week, ahead of the new album.

The pair held a joint Instagram Live session on Thursday night (Feb. 4) to share the project with their fans. While DaBaby was at a listening party in Miami Beach, YoungBoy was in a quieter location. The DJ at DaBaby’s release party previewed a selection of songs from Better Than You to the live viewers as both artists rapped along to the lyrics.

DaBaby spoke highly of NDA YoungBoy during a recent interview but said the Baton Rouge rapper is underrated.

“I like NBA YoungBoy a lot,” said DaBaby. “I know he don’t get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that surrounds him. He is a crazy talent.”

He also praised YoungBoy for making the music he wants to make, despite what anybody else has to say.

After my music, I probably like his music the most,” he revealed. “Just because of his story and how he puts it out there, how shameless he is with putting it out there. And the type of music that he continues to make and not only that, how versatile he can be with it. How he can make this type of song and that type of song. I like it.”

DaBaby says NBA YoungBoy is his favorite artist under hisself, and he says Youngboy doesn’t get the credit he deserves #BetterThanYou. pic.twitter.com/fdZwyAkR8n — Youngboy Access (@AccessYoungboy) March 3, 2022

Both DaBaby and YoungBoy have been busy lately; the former putting out back-to-back singles with Nicki Minaj among other one-off singles and freestyles, and the latter dropped his Colors mixtape last month, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

NBA YoungBoy has also been beefing with Lil Durk and recently released “I Hate YoungBoy,” dissing the rapper. He also aims for Durk, his fiancée India, Gucci Mane, King Von, and other artists and industry players.