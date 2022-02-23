NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk Appear To Trade Shots On New Songs

NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk both released new music on Tuesday, with Durkio aiming for YoungBoy, who then unleashed on EVERYBODY!

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk are continuing their ongoing feud, firing shots at each other on their new songs.

First, Lil Durk dropped “AHHH HA,” on Tuesday and appeared to aim some bars at Youngboy and his ex-girlfriend.

“N##### actin’ like they really like that since my brodie died (Von) / Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass,” raps Durk. This could refer to NBA YoungBoy, who was released from prison in October.

It is also speculated that the line, “I told Von to leave that b#### alone, she post on OnlyFans,” is a shot at Jania Meshell, YoungBoy’s ex-girlfriend, who was romantically tied to King Von.

Lil Durk – “AHHH HA”

Later on Tuesday, NBA YoungBoy responded with a diss song of his own. He released “I Hate Youngboy,” which includes bars aimed at Durk, his fiancée India, Gucci Mane, King Von, and other artists and industry players.

NBA Youngboy done dissed on this one song… Lil Durk, India (durk gf), Durk dad, King Von, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Boosie, Apple, Youtube Streamers, Chinese Kitty, The Whole Industry …

wow.. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 22, 2022

NBA YoungBoy name-drops King Von’s alleged murderer Quando Rondo and Lil Durk’s fiancée, India. He also raps about O Bock in Southside Chicago.

‘Quando got no filter, and he say that, they gon’ f### with ‘em/ Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow/ Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, n#### know that’s my smoke/ He called me a b####, that’s India, that be your ho,” Youngboy raps at the beginning of the song, name-dropping King Von’s alleged murderer Quando Rondo, O block in Southside Chicago, and Durk’s fiancée, India.

“Used to f### with Gucci ‘til I seen he like them p#### n#####,” is directed at Gucci Mane, and the ending of the song see YoungBoy aim for a variety of people and brands.

“Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b####, don’t call my phone (F### you)/ Tell Apple I said, “F### ‘em,” they promote his song (Say, ten, f### you)/They be hatin’ on Tim and Quando, they act like they wrong (F### you)/ YouTube streamers, they be dick-ridin’, don’t react no more (F### you)/ You f### with them, don’t f### with me and that’s just how that go,” YoungBoy raps to close out the song.

NBA YoungBoy – “I Hate YoungBoy”