Lil Durk Reveals Official Release Date & Cover Art For ‘7220’ Album

The OTF boss also drops the video for his “AHHH HA” single.

Lil Durk became a top trending Twitter topic on Tuesday morning. Social media users were posting a lot of tweets about the Chicago-raised rhymer following an announcement about his upcoming project.

The Only The Family label boss shared the cover art for his 7220 album on Twitter. That tweet also included the date “March 11” which signifies the day fans will be able to hear the entire body of work.

Previously, Lil Durk teased that 7220 would drop today alongside Kanye “Ye” West’s Donda 2. Earlier this month Durk tweeted, “My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22.”

In addition to the reveal of the official release date and pre-order links for 7220, Lil Durk also premiered the music video for his “AHHH HA” single. The Jerry Production-directed visuals quickly jumped into the Top 5 music trends on YouTube.

7220 will arrive after Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice came out in 2020. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified both of those projects as Gold (500,000 units sold).

Lil Durk earned another Gold plaque for his collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, with Lil Baby. That 2021 joint effort became Durk’s first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The Voice of the Heroes opened with 150,000 first-week units.