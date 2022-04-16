DaBaby Says He Feels Good He Didn’t Have To Kill Home Intruder

DaBaby referenced a famous clip from the movie ‘Paid In Full’ while commenting on the shooting at his North Carolina home.

DaBaby discussed the shooting at his North Carolina home in an Instagram post on Friday (April 15).

The Interscope Records artist shared a relevant scene from the movie Paid In Full to accompany his comments on the shooting. DaBaby indicated he’s grateful he didn’t kill the home intruder but warned the trespasser to never do it again.

“Chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great,” he wrote. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

A 26-year-old man was shot after allegedly climbing the fence surrounding DaBaby’s property in North Carolina on Wednesday (April 13). Although police haven’t publicly identified DaBaby as the shooter, he’s believed to be the gunman.

Iredell County Emergency Communications released a 911 call with the shooter speaking to the operator. The audio is distorted, making it unclear if it’s DaBaby on the phone.

“I shot him in his leg,” the caller said. “He’s trespassing on my property.”

The injured intruder can be heard wailing on the call. The caller urged authorities to quickly get to the scene and handle the situation.

“He’s still good and he’s still breathing,” the caller said. “Interrogate me when y’all get here and y’all save this man’s life. And get this man off my property.”

Listen to the 911 call below.