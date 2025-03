Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DaBaby left a group of kids at a park shoeless after nailing a half-court shot to win their sneakers in a hilarious bet.

DaBaby went viral on social media after sinking a half-court shot at a local park to win a sneaker bet from a group of kids.

The “Rockstar” hitmaker was filmed challenging a group of kids at a basketball court with a bold wager: if he missed a half-court shot, he’d hand each of them $100. But if he made it, their sneakers were his.

“If I make it, everybody got to take their shoes off,” DaBaby warned the kids. “Them shoes coming with me.”

He missed his first try. But on the second, he nailed the shot—collecting a pile of sneakers from the stunned group.

The moment, captured on video and posted across social media, quickly caught attention, with some joking DaBaby “finessed” the kids out of their kicks.

The playful park stunt comes as DaBaby deals with more serious legal issues.

Earlier this month, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Brandon Bills, the brother of DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

Bills filed the $4 million suit in February 2022, claiming DaBaby and his entourage attacked him without warning at Corbin Bowl, a Southern California bowling alley.

He’s seeking compensation for medical bills, emotional distress and physical injuries.

DaBaby has maintained he acted in self-defense. Authorities investigated the incident but declined to press charges, reportedly due to Bills’ lack of cooperation.

In the motion to dismiss, DaBaby’s legal team argued that Bills failed to properly serve him with legal documents. They also claim the case exceeds California’s three-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims. The bowling alley, also named in the lawsuit, has denied any liability.