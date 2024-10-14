DaBaby Taunts DaniLeigh’s Brother Amid $4M Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby isn’t concerned in the slightest about facing a $4 million lawsuit, predicting it will be “the easiest case I ever had to beat.”

DaBaby is laughing off his legal troubles after facing a $4 million lawsuit from the brother of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child DaniLeigh, who claims the rapper assaulted him at a bowling alley in 2022.

The North Carolina rapper taunted Brandon Bills over the lawsuit during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I don’t know nothing about it man,” he said in response to a question about the lawsuit. When the host said, “he threatened you on the internet and then approached you after he threatened you,” DaBaby replied, “I don’t see that going well for the man.”

Furthermore, DaBaby, who claims he acted in self-defense, believes Bills will be saddled with his attorney’s fees once he loses the lawsuit.

“Threatening me on camera with all the different platforms out here,” he continued. “It just don’t make sense. You going to have to pay them lawyer fees, my boy. They gon’ make you pay them too, they ain’t making me pay.”

DaBaby concluded, “That’s going to be the easiest case I ever had to beat.”

Brandon Bills is reportedly suing DaBaby $2 million in general damages and an additional $2 million for special damages. He claims the rapper attacked him for “no reason,” resulting in “severe injuries, psychological damage, and medical bills.”

Back in 2022, DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, dismissed the lawsuit as a “money grab”

“It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab,” Findling said. “Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy.”