Drew Findling, the attorney for DaBaby, isn’t happy about his client facing a lawsuit from DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel.

Findling criticized Curiel’s lawsuit while speaking to TMZ. DaBaby’s lawyer labeled Curiel as the instigator in the bowling alley brawl involving his client and DaniLeigh’s brother.

“It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab,” Findling told TMZ.

Curiel filed a lawsuit against DaBaby after they got into a fight at a bowling alley in Tarzana, California. Footage of the incident showed the Interscope Records artist and his entourage beating up Curiel.

DaniLeigh’s brother sued DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. Curiel says he suffered physical and psychological damage. He is seeking compensation for medical bills and sustained disability.

Police are investigating DaBaby for assault. He claims he acted in self-defense.

“Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy,” his attorney said.

The confrontation between DaBaby and Curiel happened a few months after the latter challenged his sister’s ex-boyfriend to a fight. Curiel took aim at the controversial rapper over some much-publicized relationship drama, which resulted in DaniLeigh facing assault charges.