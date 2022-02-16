DaBaby Sued By DaniLeigh’s Brother Over Bowling Alley Fight

DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel a.k.a. Brandon Bills is reportedly suing DaBaby after getting beat up at a bowling alley in California.

According to TMZ, Curiel filed a lawsuit against his sister’s ex-boyfriend following their fight at a bowling alley. He is suing DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence.

The lawsuit claims DaBaby attacked DaniLeigh’s brother when Curiel walked by the Interscope Records artist at a bowling alley. Curiel says he suffered physical and psychological damage. He’s seeking compensation for his medical bills and “sustained disability.”

Earlier this month, footage of DaBaby and his entourage beating up DaniLeigh’s brother surfaced online. The altercation happened at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California.

DaBaby, who’s under investigation for assault, contends he acted in self-defense. Last week, he justified his actions when a paparazzo asked him about the brawl.

“Shouldn’t run around threatening people,” he said.

Last year, Curiel challenged to DaBaby to a fight. Curiel called out the controversial rapper after DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s relationship drama was publicized on social media.

“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro,” DaniLeigh’s brother said. “One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.”

Watch the beatdown that sparked the lawsuit below.