DaBaby Under Investigation Following Fight With DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby is under investigation for assault after getting into a brawl with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother at a bowling alley.

Police are looking into the bowling alley brawl involving DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel.

According to The Fader, DaBaby is under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon. Video of the Interscope Records artist and his entourage beating up his ex-girlfriend’s brother surfaced online on Thursday (February 10).

Around 1:20 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a radio call about a battery at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California. Police met with the victim, who left the scene after the fight but returned around 3:30 a.m.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, allegedly punched Curiel following a verbal confrontation. The controversial rapper’s crew joined in the beatdown, as seen in the footage posted online.

pic.twitter.com/QqkvZaaMey — i feel like im gucci mane in 2006 (@dredifferent44) February 10, 2022

Curiel, who raps under the name Brandon Bills, suffered injuries but refused medical attention. He later called out DaBaby on social media.

“I spoke to you like a man, my n####,” Curiel said. “I said, ‘Yo, come let’s talk one-on-one like some men, my n####.’ Me and you on the side, my n####. On some real n#### s###, my n####. That’s some b####-ass n#### s###. Ain’t no brownie points there.”

Curiel’s sister DaniLeigh is the mother of DaBaby’s youngest daughter. Their relationship drama has played out in the public eye, including a heated argument that was streamed on Instagram Live.

Last November, DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of simple assault. Police said DaBaby accused her of assaulting him. DaniLeigh left his home with their daughter after the incident.