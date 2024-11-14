DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas Reconnect At New York Concert Following Viral Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas reconcile and collaborate once again.

DaBaby and his former Billion Dollar Baby signee Stunna 4 Vegas appear to have reconciled any differences they had and have once again forged a path to collaborating together.

On Tuesday (November 12), DaBaby shared a series of posts documenting his reunion with Stunna 4 Vegas — beginning with a video of the pair joining forces on stage during Monaleo’s concert at the Barclays Center in New York. According to the North Carolina-bred rapper, Houston native, and rising rapper Monaleo was responsible for his connection with his former right-hand man as she’s currently dating Stunna 4 Vegas.

“4X & BABY A moment @ the Barclay’s provided by @themonaleo,” DaBaby wrote in the caption of the post.

In a follow-up post, DaBaby shared a carousel round-up of images of he and Stunna 4 Vegas seemingly picking up right where they left off at in the studio, along with the likes of Busta Rhymes and several others. Multiple artists, including Meek Mill, Dreezy and Hitmaka reacted to the pair rejoining forces in the comment section of the post.

“We needed to see that,” Meek Mill wrote in a comment.

Dreezy followed up with her reaction to the pair linking up for old time’s sake, writing, “Dis what we like to see.”

Hitmaka added, “Glad to see yall back.”

DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas initially linked up for their 2018 collaboration “Animal” which Stunna admits changed the trajectory of his career.

“Me making that song with him changed my life,” Stunna 4 Vegas told Billboard.

In 2019, Stunna 4 Vegas signed a deal with Interscope and delivered his debut album Big 4x. Prior to his connection with Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby discussed their relationship during his interview with The Breakfast Club. In a clip that has since gone viral, DaBaby explained why he Stunna4Vegas had seemingly parted ways, despite being inseparable in years past.

Check out the posts DaBaby shared commemorating his reunion with Stuna4Vegas above and revisit his recent interview breaking down the reasoning behind their separation in the video below.