DaBaby Takes Inspiration From ‘New Jack City’ For “Sellin Crack” Video With Offset

Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk returned this week with new visuals. The music video for “Sellin Crack” featuring Offset arrived on May 23.

At the moment, “Sellin Crack” is trending at No. 10 in YouTube’s music section. The DaBaby and Reel Goats-directed clip already amassed more than 900,000 views on YouTube since its premiere.

New Jack City served as inspiration for the “Sellin Crack” music video. DaBaby and Offset play versions of Wesley Snipes’s drug lord character, Nino Brown, from the classic 1991 crime drama.

D’Aydrian Harding, Kane Kongg, and Samaria Stewart appear as special guests in “Sellin Crack.” The Charlie Heat-produced single lives on the three-track Call Da Fireman bundle which dropped on May 5.

Call Da Fireman also hosts the “Ghetto Girls>>>>” and “Shake Sumn” records. “Shake Sumn” peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Previously, DaBaby made it to the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2020’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch. The North Carolina native scored a solo Top 10 hit with “Suge” in 2019.

DaBaby also led the Billboard 200 chart on two occasions. 2019’s Kirk topped the weekly album rankings for one week. 2020’s Blame It on Baby commanded the Billboard 200 for a single week as well.

Both Kirk and Blame It on Baby received Platinum certification from the RIAA. However, DaBaby experienced a commercial setback with 2022’s Baby on Baby 2 which came after the rapper’s Rolling Loud controversy in 2021.