DaBaby Talks About Dream He Left Behind—& Why

While many know DaBaby for his chart-topping hits, the rapper recently revealed that his first career ambition was far removed from the music industry — he wanted to be a chef.

Speaking in an interview on REAL 92.3, DaBaby explained that his childhood dreams didn’t initially include rapping.

“When I was a kid, I ain’t had no desire to be a rapper,” he said, reflecting on his early aspirations. “I didn’t even consider rapping until I was a grown man for sure, like 21.”

During the interview, DaBaby recounted a high school experience in North Carolina where students were given a list of occupations ranked by salary and required education.

“The highest one was like a doctor, and I knew I wasn’t about to go to school for no nine years,” he laughed. “The only thing I ever even somewhat had a desire to be was a chef when I was a little kid.”

However, the dream was short-lived. DaBaby explained that when he learned how little chefs made, he decided it wasn’t a viable career path.

“That ain’t last long when I saw how much money they made,” he admitted, though he still enjoys cooking.

At home, DaBaby keeps his culinary skills alive, proudly sharing, “I make good carne asada tacos… cilantro, onions, little lime…”

Despite his enthusiasm, he confessed one ingredient isn’t on the menu: guacamole. “I don’t eat guacamole though. I’m a texture person, so I don’t really mess with guac,” he added.