Daddy Yankee Retiring From Reggaeton To Serve Jesus Christ: “I Will Live For Him”

Billboard chart-topping artist Daddy Yankee says he’s stepping away from his music career in order to lean into his faith.

On Sunday (December 3), the “Despacito” hitmaker’s announced his decision retire in a heartfelt speech during a farewell show of the La Meta (The Goal) Tour in Puerto Rico. Yankee started the lengthy speech off by detailing the importance of sharing the moment with his fans.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life,” he said in part. “And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose.”

Daddy Yankee became emotional as he continued, revealing that he’s felt “unfulfilled” by the success of his career for a very long time, which is part of the reason why he’s giving his life to Christ.

“I have to confess that those days are over,” Yankee said in part. “Someone was able to fill that emptiness,” he sobbed. “That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him.”

In addition to thanking his fans for their support over the years, he invited his listeners to join him in his new chapter of life.

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom,” Yankee said. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning.”

The 46-year-old genre-pioneering artist also announced he’ll be formally recognized by his given name, Ramón Ayala, moving forward—rather than his stage name.

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he said. “Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

Watch Yankee’s speech below.