Daddy Yankee Sues Ex-Wife & Sister-In-Law For $250M Ruining His Empire

Daddy Yankee’s personal life has taken an unexpected courtroom twist involving his ex-wife, her sister and $250 million.

Daddy Yankee filed a hefty $250 million lawsuit against ex-wife Mireddys González, alleging financial wrongdoing and defamation in a dramatic escalation of their split.

Once celebrated as high school sweethearts whose romance spanned nearly three decades, the former couple’s relationship has devolved into a bitter courtroom clash.

The Puerto Rican Reggaeton icon claims González and her sister, Ayeicha Gonzalez Castellanos, mishandled two of his business ventures, causing significant financial harm.

According to court documents, Daddy Yankee asserts, “Mireddys and Ayeicha Gonzalez Castellanos continued to assume greater power than was permitted and together made reckless and selfish decisions that were detrimental to both the companies and Mr Ayala Rodriguez (Daddy Yankee).”

The lawsuit further accuses González and her sibling of orchestrating a defamatory campaign to tarnish Daddy Yankee’s reputation, fueling an already emotional dispute.

After the lawsuit became public, González, a well-known entrepreneur and mother to two of Daddy Yankee’s children, took to her social media pages, sharing enigmatic yet pointed messages.

Without directly addressing the allegations, she posted quotations drawn from biblical passages alongside candid images.

One post notably stated, “Stop having empathy for people who treat you badly,” while another offered a reflective thought: “Emotional attachment is a prison for the soul; it makes you see virtues that do not exist and hopes where there are none.”

The former couple officially dissolved their marriage on February 18, finalizing their divorce through a virtual court session.

Rather than facing each other personally, they participated remotely from their respective attorneys’ offices, underscoring the strained state of their relationship.

Daddy Yankee and González had married back in 1995, long before he rose to global fame with the hit single “Gasolina.”

Their relationship was often portrayed publicly as stable and supportive, with González regularly appearing at events alongside the superstar and managing various aspects of his business empire.

Now, the legal battle paints a drastically different picture, revealing deep rifts beneath the surface of their once-celebrated union.