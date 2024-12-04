Daddy Yankee Opens Up About Marriage Split

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee officially revealed the end of his three-decade marriage to his wife, capping a private family journey.

Daddy Yankee, the Grammy-nominated trailblazer often dubbed the King of Reggaeton, confirmed his separation from his wife, Mireddys González, after 30 years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican music icon made the announcement via Instagram Stories, explaining the decision came after ongoing efforts to salvage their relationship.

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” the 47-year-old wrote. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys.”

Yankee described the split as a difficult but necessary step in his journey.

“This is not an easy time, but I understand that this is part of my life process,” he said. “It is time to accept and continue—protect my stability, my children, and everything built over so many years. I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many.”

Their relationship began when Yankee and González were teenagers.

By the time he was just 17, the couple welcomed their first child, Jesaaelys, in 1994. They later expanded their family with two more children, a son and another daughter.

The pair maintained a largely private life throughout the years, even as Yankee’s career surged to international stardom with hits like “Gasolina” and “Despacito.”

Yankee’s 2017 collaboration with Luis Fonsi, “Despacito,” became a global phenomenon and achieved historic milestones, including becoming the most-watched video on YouTube at the time.