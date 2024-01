Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash—one of Hip-Hop’s most successful executives—claims he made less than $6,000 in 2022. According to TMZ, the Roc-A-Fella Records’ co-founder is asking a judge to lower his monthly child support payments, saying he isn’t financially able to continue paying $3,000 a month. In fact, court docs show he claimed he can only commit to $428 per month. Dash said he hasn’t been making much money lately due to several struggling business ventures.

Dash said he only pulled in $5,140 for the entirety of 2022 and explained his income never bounced back from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. But Dash’s ex and mother of the child he’s supporting, Rachel Roy, begs to differ. In a separate filing, she argued the music mogul is hiding other revenue streams and still has a significant stake in Roc-A-Fella.

Roc-A-Fella Records was founded by Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and JAY-Z in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella. The label pumped out a collection of iconic albums, including JAY-Z’s The Blueprint, Kanye West’s The College Dropout and Memphis Bleek’s The Coming Of Age. Roc-A-Fella ultimately crumbled due to rumored friction between JAY-Z and Dash.

In a 2021 interview with the Social Proof Podcast, Dash claimed JAY-Z’s real issues were with Burke—not him.

“The reason Roc-A-Fella Records broke up in the first place was ’cause he didn’t want to break bread with Biggs no more,” Dash said at the time. “I was like, ‘Yo, we could start something different,’ but I can’t do that to Biggs. He didn’t want Biggs to be a part of it anymore. That’s what happened. They weren’t speaking for like two years and no one knew, though. I don’t know why they would want to devalue my third—I don’t get it.”

JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella sued Dash in June 2021 for allegedly trying to auction off JAY-Z’s 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in a non-fungible token (NFT) form. The auction never took place, but Dash was accused of “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale” in an effort to collected what he said he’s owed. Dash fired back and claimed the lawsuit was “full of inaccuracies,” pointing out it’s not just Reasonable Doubt he’s trying to sell. Rather, it’s his entire one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, a stake he apparently still owns.