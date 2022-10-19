Dame Dash Admits Being “Worried” About Kanye West

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

#DameDash has a lot to say about the #KanyeWest controversy.

Global superstar Kanye “Ye” West rose to prominence as part of the Roc-A-Fella Records talent roster. The Roc’s co-founder, Damon “Dame” Dash, spoke about Ye’s recent questionable actions.

West generated significant backlash for his comments about Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, and Jewish people. The Donda album creator’s racially-motivated and antisemitic statements led to Twitter and Instagram suspending him from those social media platforms.

“He’s my brother,” said Dame Dash about Ye while appearing on Kick Game. When asked about how often he is in contact with his longtime friend, Dash responded, “Not constantly. When he needs me and when I’m worried about him.”

The music industry veteran added, “I’m worried about him. N####, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not, did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.”

Kanye West Went On Several Shows To Push His Problematic Rhetoric

Dame Dash also offered the Kick Game interviewer and fans advice on how to handle the troubling situation involving Kanye West. Dash stated, “Worry about his health if you care about him at all… I’m just saying, man, regardless of what he’s saying, it’s the way he’s saying it. I don’t care what he’s saying, I want him to live. Y’all worried about the wrong s###.”

Fellow Roc-A-Fella alumnus N.O.R.E. invited Kanye West on his Drink Champs podcast. N.O.R.E. faced substantial criticism for platforming Ye during what seemed to be a manic episode. The interview has since been pulled from YouTube, and N.O.R.E offered an apology to George Floyd’s family.

In the midst of the controversy, West also showed up on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight and NewsNation’s Cuomo with Chris Cuomo. Dame Dash seemingly called out N.O.R.E, Carlson, Cuomo, and others for placing a spotlight on West at this time.

“Why [would] you put the camera on him instead of sending him a prescription or a doctor or some therapist?” asked Dash. The entrepreneur also said, “Let’s have some compassion for a man that may be not so well at that moment. If he told you transparently that he has a problem, respect it.”