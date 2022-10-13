Kanye West: “Happy To Have Crossed The Line” With Antisemitic Comments 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West suggested he is only being labeled as antisemitic because he called “somebody out for bad business.”

Despite the intense backlash, Kanye West is not backing down or retracting his recent antisemitic remarks.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer addressed the controversy while attending the screening of Candace Owen’s new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” on Wednesday night (Oct. 12.)

Also in attendance was Ray J, who flicked it up with Kanye West and the controversial conservative commentator. The pair remained civil for the cameras after clashing earlier this year over Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape. UFC fighter Colby Covington who came under fire for his anti-BLM stance also joined them.

Kanye West, Colby Covington, Candace Owens, Ray J



Media, start writing your headlines in 3, 2, 1 pic.twitter.com/ihkyduSIQs — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) October 13, 2022

Kanye West Addresses Antisemitic Remarks

As he was leaving the event, Ye addressed the brands that recently disassociated themselves from him over his recent antics, according to Page Six.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” Kanye shared before calling himself “the richest Black man in American history.”

Before heading out to the screening, Candace Owens revealed that JP Morgan Chase is the latest company to sever ties with Kanye West. She took to Twitter revealing the bank sent him an official letter of termination “with no official reason given.”

She stated the letter confirms “that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Owens shared a photo of the letter which began: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

The termination notice comes after numerous brands and former associates dropped the rapper over his antisemitic rants. His social media accounts were suspended over his comments about Jewish people.

In addition, leaked portions of Kanye’s recent Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson surfaced earlier this week. The outlet chose not to air the antisemitic remarks and bizarre conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, Van Lathan claimed TMZ also cut a portion of the infamous 2018 “slavery was a choice” interview. According to the former TMZ staffer, Kanye West claimed he “loved Hitler and Nazis,” but those comments were left on the cutting room floor.