Kanye West Blames Jews For Sending Diddy To Calm White Lives Matter Crisis

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West started beefing with Diddy, who reached out to ‘Ye over the “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

Kanye West berated Diddy after the Bad Boy Records founder denounced Yeezy’s “White Lives Matter” shirts.

‘Ye posted screenshots of their text messages in a series of Instagram posts on Friday (October 7). Kanye West antagonized Diddy, who wanted to arrange a meeting between the two.

“I didn’t like our convo,” Kanye West wrote in one text. “I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now. Never call me with no b####### like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil. But now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats. Come do something illegal to me noooow pleeeeeeeeese.”

Kanye West refused to meet with Diddy but was willing to text with the Hip Hop mogul.

“As soon as I land we’ll meet face to face!!!” Diddy wrote in one text. “Send me a address.”

Kanye West responded, “N#### FUUUUUCK YOU. YOU FED.”

Diddy insisted on talking to Kanye West in person but kept facing resistance. ‘Ye mentioned a wild conspiracy theory, claiming Jewish people manipulated Diddy behind the scenes.

“N#### send me a address,” Diddy wrote. “Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.”

Kanye West replied, “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Diddy attempted to defuse the situation but couldn’t get through to ‘Ye.

“I’m just trying to talk to you as a black man,” Diddy explained. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

Kanye West fired back, “Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance.”