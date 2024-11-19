Dame Dash Claims Drake Offered $6M For His Roc-A-Fella Stake But Withdrew 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash is opening up about the sale of his Roc-A-Fella shares, claiming nobody was interested in buying his stake because JAY-Z isn’t loved like other Hip-Hop icons. He also claimed that although Drake offered millions at one point, he eventually disappeared.

Last week, New York State bought Dame Dash’s one-third share of the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records, which includes rights to JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album, with a $1 million bid. The auction was intended to recoup Dame’s $8.7 million debt in back taxes and other financial obligations.

On Monday (November 18), Dame addressed the sale in a video on his America Nu Network YouTube channel, expressing his frustrations at the lack of interest. The winning bid beat out offers of $250,000 and $223,000 from anonymous bidders.

“What this really taught me was, that in the world, [JAY-Z] isn’t as big as he’s portrayed,” Dame Dash asserted. “I thought that more people would be interested in buying it because of the art value of it. And that’s the only thing I was selling.”

He continued, “Because of how everyone portrays that they love this dude, if they really loved him like that, I thought some collector like the Wu-Tang thing,” he said, referencing the sale of the iconic grop’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album.

“Wu-Tang is loved,” he added. “People really value them a certain way… There was no love.”

Dame Dash continued, claiming that Drake placed a huge bid but backed out.

“I thought people really loved [Jay-Z] way more than they did,” he added. “People did not show up. Drake did put in a bid for $6 million, but then he disappeared … I don’t know what happened. But other than that, no one wanted that s###. Period.”

In September, Dame Dash claimed Drake contacted him on social media to make an offer.

“I’m not quite sure what happened,” he explained. “But I thought that he had got with Jay or something, but I don’t know.”