Dame Dash Says Kendrick Lamar “Snuffed” Drake With “Euphoria” Diss Track

The longtime record executive gives K. Dot his flowers.

A lot of Hip-Hop figures have given their opinion about the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash has shared his thoughts on the clash too.

Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria” lit the rap world on fire. The Compton-bred MC’s lyrical takedown of Drake has trended on social media for days and dominated streaming platforms.

Dame Dash decided to weigh in on K. Dot versus Drizzy while appearing on America Nu Network’s Chopping It Up show. The native New Yorker sided with Lamar after the latest round in the battle.

“He snuffed Drake. He swung on him and no one was expecting it,” Dash stated about Kendrick Lamar’s diss track. “In boxing, if you don’t see a punch coming, pause, that’s what will knock you out.”

Dame Dash also said, “When I first heard it, I didn’t like it. Like when I first was listening to it, but then I started hearing the words and what he was doing, I was like, ‘Nah, this s### is kinda ill.”

During his days with Roc-A-Fella Records, Dash had an up-close view of two Hip-Hop GOAT contenders going to war. Fellow Roc founding father Jay-Z’s clash with Nas went public in 2001.

While Dame Dash gave Kendrick Lamar his flowers for the “euphoria” record, former Roc-A-Fella artist Cam’ron has taken the opposing side. The It Is What It Is podcaster declared Drake the winner.