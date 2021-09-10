Dame Dash Partners with Black-Owned Distribution Company

Dame Dash has teamed up with “Homestead Entertainment”, a Black-owned film distribution company in a move to help push independent filmmakers.

The deal means Dame’s “Dame Dash Studios” will be responsible for curating film, TV, and digital content while “Homestead” will manage the global distribution for the films acquired under the partnership.

Dame’s credentials in the entertainment industry are indisputable. From co-founding “Roc-a-Fella Records” with Jay-Z and Biggs Burke to producing Lee Daniels first two movies, “The Woodsman” and “Shadow Boxer,” the music business executive and entrepreneur has done it all. He’s also made his presence felt in Hollywood not only as a producer but writer, director, and actor too.

Speaking on the need for the partnership Dame said, “I have always spoken about the importance of Black ownership in the entertainment industry and how Black businesses need to be involved in every part of the process in both the music and film business.”

“Homestead Entertainment” brings its distribution capabilities, data, infrastructure, and relationships with exhibitors, networks, and streaming platforms to the table. Dame Dash Studios brings the brand, celebrity profile, relationships with content creators, social media following, and production capabilities to acquire, create and promote new content.

“Homestead was founded on the premise that talented filmmakers of color are often not presented with the same opportunities to share their art with the world,” said Sean Armstrong, Principal of Homestead Entertainment. “Our partnership will allow us to further amplify diverse voices. We are looking forward to working with him and his team in acquiring, creating, and distributing great films.”

Indie filmmakers looking to get on board should submit their content via DameDashDistribution.com.