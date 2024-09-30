Dame Dash Concerned JAY-Z Implication In Diddy “Freak Offs” Would Make Hip-Hop Look Crazy

Get the latest on Dame Dash’s thoughts on the allegations involving JAY-Z and Diddy’s sex trafficking RICO indictment.

Dame Dash has weighed in on the rumors that JAY-Z is somehow tied to Diddy’s RICO indictment.

In a recent interview with his network, America Nu, Dash expressed his deep concern over the allegations involving his former business partner JAY-Z, allegedly being connected to the “freak-off” parties at the center of federal authorities’ investigation into Diddy’s alleged criminal activity. Although he admitted is uncomfortable seeing the legal ordeal Diddy is now facing amid his indictment, Dash also said the mere thought of JAY-Z being complicit in these accusations is difficult to bear.

“Watching what’s going on with Puff, it doesn’t feel good,” Dame began, expressing his conflicted feelings about the ongoing situation. “I don’t want to see someone… die or be tortured. I’m not going to celebrate the pain of anybody, any human being, even if they deserve it.”

Dash quickly turned his attention to the recent headlines surrounding JAY-Z, whose name has been dragged into the chaos.

“The things that they’re saying… they’re terrible,” Dame continued, visibly distressed by the implications. “It’s hard for me to even think that any of those things can be true. I don’t want them to be true. They’re saying they’re going to pick him up next year. I don’t want to see that man go to jail.”

Despite their strained relationship, Dash appeared genuinely troubled at the prospect of JAY-Z being caught up in the storm: “As much as he’s been to me unfair toward, or not unfair, the way he’d be f##king with my money, I want to hope that that’s the worst that he’s been doing.”

Dame Dash, who’s been vocal about his own beliefs and the importance of integrity in the music business, found himself in disbelief at the possibility of JAY-Z losing his way.

“I would never want to hear like, ‘Jay at the freak off party’, that’s crazy,” he remarked. “The s### they saying, and I just be wondering why nobody… he don’t say nothing about it.”

Despite the layers of hurt and betrayal between the two, Dash couldn’t fully detach himself from the man he says he still considers to be a “pillar” in Hip-Hop and a friend of the family and his children.

“It would be such another big blow for Hip-Hop, regardless of what, perception-wise, Jay is also a pillar of Hip-Hop, and if anything bad happens to him, then it’s really going to look crazy for Hip-Hop,” he said. “Jay’s supposed to be my son’s godfather. How does he do that to Boogie’s godson’s father?”

While Dash remains hopeful that the allegations aren’t true, he couldn’t help but reflect on the dark realities that could emerge if they are.

“There are some levels that I know are dark, but again, I’m just hoping that it’s not that dark,” he said.

Tensions between the two music moguls have been well-documented over the years and only escalated after Dash has accused JAY-Z of attempting to devalue his one-third share of Roc-A-Fella Records while he’s attempting to auction it off.

Check out Dame’s full remarks above.