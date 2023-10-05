Damian Lillard Reportedly Files For Divorce From His Wife

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It appears Dame D.O.L.L.A. is looking for “new beginnings” in his professional and personal life.

Not only is Damian Lillard parting ways with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the NBA player is also reportedly parting ways with his wife.

According to The Oregonian, Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Lillard, for “irreconcilable differences” on October 2. That date is less than a week after the Trail Blazers sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade.

The former college sweethearts at Weber State University got married in 2021. Their wedding ceremony featured performances by Hip-Hop legends Snoop Dogg and Common. They have three children together.

Damian Lillard spent 11 seasons as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise before going to Milwaukee. The 33-year-old point guard won the NBA Rookie Of The Year Award in 2013. He was also named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team as a Blazer.

The Bay Area native joins a Milwaukee Bucks squad led by 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks and Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

In addition to being a multi-time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard also releases rap music under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. His album discography contains The Letter O, Confirmed, Big D.O.L.L.A. and Different On Levels The Lord Allowed.

Last month, Dame D.O.L.L.A. enlisted Dipset leader/It is What It Is sports talk show host Cam’ron to play a cameo role in the “Paid In Full” music video. The single features Houston-raised recording artist/actor Tobe Nwigwe.