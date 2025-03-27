Damon Dash Hit With $4M Judgment After Defamation Lawsuit Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash lost big after a California judge slapped him with a $4 million default judgment in a defamation lawsuit filed by filmmaker Josh Webber.

The hefty ruling came after the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder failed to follow court orders, skipping required mediation sessions and neglecting to file necessary pre-trial paperwork.

Judge John F. Walter cited these repeated violations as justification for the multimillion-dollar penalty.

The legal drama traces back to Dash’s appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast in March 2024.

During the episode, Dash fired off harsh words aimed directly at Webber, labeling him a “d#######” and accusing him outright of theft.

Dash also alleged Webber and attorney Chris Brown “trigger me and steal my s###,” according to Webber’s lawsuit.

Josh Webber Claims Damon Dash Lost Him $4M Movie Deal

Dash’s heated comments stemmed from lingering bitterness over a prior legal dispute involving the film Dear Frank. That earlier case ended badly for Dash, who was ordered to pay Webber and other producers more than $800,000.

Webber argued that Dash’s inflammatory podcast remarks cost him dearly, claiming he lost a lucrative $4 million directing and producing deal for a new movie starring Hollywood veteran Billy Bob Thornton.

According to court documents, Webber stated Dash’s comments garnered hundreds of thousands of views online, severely damaging his professional reputation.

Dash, never one to shy away from controversy, suggested during the podcast that his freedom of speech was being unfairly targeted.

“There’s no real freedom of speech,” Dash said, implying he was unjustly penalized for expressing his opinions.

This latest judgment adds another chapter to Dash’s ongoing financial and legal troubles.

Webber’s attorneys have requested that Dash’s engagement ring be sold at auction to help satisfy the $4 million judgment.

Dame Dash has faced a string of legal setbacks and monetary woes in recent years.

With the court’s decision finalized, Dash now faces the daunting task of paying the substantial judgment or risk losing personal assets.