A lawyer for Jay-Z told a judge they were working to settle with Damon Dash over “Reasonable Doubt”…but Dame has something to say about that!

Damon Dash has disputed claims that he and Jay-Z are edging close to a settlement on their Reasonable Doubt NFT dispute.

AllHipHop.com broke the news that Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro informed a judge that the two sides were working towards a settlement after Damon tried to sell the album as an NFT.

“The parties are also in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case,” Sprio told a judge earlier this week.

However, Damon, the co-founder of Roc-a-Fella, one of the most influential brands in Hip-Hop, said that they are far from settling.

After posting a screenshot of a headline promoting the alleged settlement on Instagram, the Harlem hustler warned his followers, “Please don’t believe this hype. We are nowhere near a settlement.”

The caption continued, “They accused me of doing something I did not do and now they have to prove it.”

Damon Dash continued to punctuate his rights and wrote on the post, “And I can sell my share anytime I want #askthejudge.”

This is not the first time that Dame has brought this up. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Dash appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast and said, “[Jay-Z] sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t.”

He continued, “Then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ [and] I didn’t realize it.”

Consistent with his Sharpe interview, Damon told his former friends and partners to get the courts out of their business and handle their differences as men.

The captioned concluded, “#Jayz and @Biggsburke if you wanna settle this holla at me…we use to hustle together…court is corny… let’s talk like men for the culture… I dare y’all to respond #doitfortheculture.”

Jay-Z, Biggs Burke, and Dame Dash founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995.

The first album, Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, is considered one of best rap records of all time. The lawsuit is rooted in a court deciding what rights Damon Dash has to sell this work if any.