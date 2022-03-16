Jay-Z and Dame Dash are discussing a possible settlement after Hov sued his Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder over a proposed NFT.

Jay-Z might settle his lawsuit against former business partner Damon Dash.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro informed a judge about the two sides discussing a settlement. Hov sued Dame Dash for allegedly trying to mint the legendary rapper’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT.

“The parties are in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach an agreement that would obviate the need for [Roc-A-Fella Records, Inc.] to file the motion [for a permanent injunction],” Spiro wrote. “And the parties are also in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

Spiro noted he was authorized to send the letter on behalf of Dame Dash and GoDigital Records, LLC. If Jay-Z and his Roc-A-Fella co-founder can’t reach a settlement, Hov plans to pursue a permanent injunction against Dame Dash.

“Plaintiff Roc-A-Fella Records, Inc. intends to file a post-discovery motion for summary judgment seeking entry of a permanent injunction preventing defendant Damon Dash from altering in any way, selling, assigning, pledging, encumbering, contracting with regard to, or in any way disposing of any property interest in the album Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright and including through any means, such as auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) reflecting, referring, or directing such interest,” Spiro wrote.

Jay-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded Roc-A-Fella in 1995. Dame Dash has been trying to sell his stake in the label, which he claimed was the real reason for Hov’s lawsuit.