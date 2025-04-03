Damon Wayans Likens Kanye West To Homeless People While Speaking On His Rants & Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This is an endearing, but somewhat problematic assessment of Kanye West by Damon Wayans, to say the least.

Damon Wayans used a surprising metaphor to describe his interpretations of Kanye West’s recent social media rants.

During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Hollywood star name checked multiple celebrities, such as LeBron James, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tom Cruise, among others. One of his most interesting and likely controversial takes arrived once he and Sharpe began reflecting on West recent disturbing rants on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Seemingly using the sandwich method, Wayans slapped the good together with the bad while speaking on his thoughts about West’s abrasive rhetoric.

“I love Kanye, you know, and people are mad at him, you know, what he’s doing is wild,” Wayans said in part before making the comparison between West and unhoused individuals. “But, you know, when you see a homeless person in the street and they’re talking to themselves, you can’t be mad at them, something’s wrong, they’re sick. Right.”

"What Kanye is doing is wild, but when you see a homeless person in the street and they're talking to themselves, you can't be mad at them. Something is wrong. They are sick. Kanye, something is wrong with him. I don't listen to the homeless man yelling stuff and think, 'Oh, he… pic.twitter.com/2aUArFOdMX — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 2, 2025

Wayans also challenged public perception of West’s ramped-up rants and the stigma surrounding individuals exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis.

“Kanye, something’s wrong with him, you know, and people—I don’t listen to the homeless man yelling stuff and think, ‘oh, he mean that?'” he said. “Right. He don’t mean that. It’s just coming out.”

Wayans went on to suggest that West needs to fall back on the support of family, despite the “Carnival” rapper’s recent tirades against his own immediate family members.

“Somebody, you know, you need an uncle,” he said. “Right. Grab him. ‘Hey, come here, boy, let me talk to you. You don’t say that. You don’t do that’. Somebody who he loves and respects. Right. Does he have that in his life? I don’t know.”

In the end, though, Wayans did give West his flowers while remarking on the legacy his illustrious discography boasts.

“But I love Kanye,” he said. “He’s a musical genius.”

Wayans’ assessment of West’s words follows yet another barrage of tweets targeting his contemporaries such as Drake, J. Cole, Future, Playboi Carti and the late Virgil Abloh.