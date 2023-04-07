Daniel Caesar Reflects On His Controversial Comments About Black People

The “Best Part” hitmaker is back with his latest body of work.

Canadian singer/songwriter Daniel Caesar let loose the Never Enough album today (April 7). The LP shows up two days after Caesar’s 28th birthday.

As part of the promotion for Never Enough, Daniel Caesar spoke with Apple Music’s R&B Now Radio host Nadeska Alexis. The conversation also addressed the time when Caesar faced backlash for his remarks about race.

“I’m trying to get canceled right now,” began Daniel Caesar’s tirade directed at his Black followers back in 2019. He added, “White people have been mean to us in the past. What are you gonna do about that? Tell me what you’re gonna do about that. There’s no answer other than creating understanding and keeping it moving.”

That rant also included Daniel Caesar suggesting the Black community embraces a victim mentality and Caucasians are the winning team. The Toronto native made those remarks during the rise of the Black Live Matter movement against racial injustice in America.

Caesar eventually apologized for his Instagram Live lecture for Black Americans. However, it appeared some of his fans did take his cancellation request seriously, because his 2019 album Case Study 01 did not have the same cultural impact as his 2017 debut Freudian.

Daniel Caesar Says He Doesn’t Want To Hurt Anybody

“I completely understand the response. After taking time to get over myself and to really honestly look at myself and everything that was happening, I was wrong. I was wrong, and I’m sorry about that. For a long time, I was like, ‘You can’t do anything, you can’t say anything without whatever,'” Daniel Caesar told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis.

He continued, “You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics, that’s science. That’s one of those things that the knowledge of that can literally put my mind at ease where I’m like, ‘Oh, I did deserve… What happened, happened because I deserved it, because I knocked the domino over and set a course in motion.'”

Caesar concluded, “I felt in that moment that I could say what I had said and the context of who I am would be taken into account. But I guess people don’t know who I am. I thought at the time that I was saying something meaning well, but it didn’t, and it hurt people and I don’t want to hurt anybody. That’s not what I do. That’s not what I’m interested in doing.”

Never Enough is Daniel Caesar’s first studio album released via Republic Records. Freudian and Case Study 01 came out through Golden Child Recordings. For Never Enough, Caesar worked with Zachary Simmonds, Dylan Wiggins, Mark Ronson, Raphael Saadiq, and others for the project’s production.