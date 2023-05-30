DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI Hit & Run After Mauling Moped Driver With Her Car

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Records indicate the Def Jam Recordings artist was arrested early Tuesday (May 30) in Miami Beach.

DaniLeigh was reportedly arrested over Memorial Day weekend. According to TMZ, the Def Jam Recordings artist was driving under the influence when she hit somebody with her car. Records indicate she was arrested early Tuesday (May 30) in Miami Beach. Police alleged she drove off after causing a serious back injury to the alleged victim, who was driving a moped.

Witnesses say DaniLeigh was speeding and swerving in and out of lanes when the incident occurred. After allegedly hitting the motorized scooter, she dragged the man and the moped for about a block. Somebody flagged down a nearby officer, who quickly took action. As explained in the paperwork, DaniLeigh reeked of alcohol. Consequently, the officer conducted a field sobriety, which she failed. Two Breathalyzer tests determined she was nearly twice the legal limit at 0.145 and 0.148.

DaniLeigh was handcuffed and hauled off to jail, where she was booked on three felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a kidney laceration and spinal fracture.