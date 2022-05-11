DaBaby Responds To DaniLeigh’s Diss Track: “Tell Them Folks The Real Reason Why I Put You Out” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DaBaby said DaniLeigh is hiding the “real reason” he put her out of the home during a dispute in November that played out on IG Live.

DaBaby had some words of advice for the mother of his daughter, DaniLeigh, after she dropped a diss track and opened up about their relationship during a recent interview.

“I was gon respond a different way, but I gathered myself and I decided to respond this way,” DaBaby shared in a video posted to his IG story. “Um, first of all, I feel like you waited too late. I told you back in December you should capitalize off the situation,” he continued. “I feel like that’s a bad move. It’s a green move for y’know, your label to have you drop the interview the same time you dropping a new song. I feel like yall should have put that together better,” he added.

DaBaby then claimed DaniLeigh was “getting busy” with him “at the London that whole week” before the bowling alley incident with her brother. He then alleged that they stopped living together because she was harassing the mother of his oldest child.

“I feel like you should tell them, folks, the real reason why I put you out. It’s ‘cause you were stalking my other baby mama, and that s### was affecting, you know, the relationship with my princess, my big girl.”

DaBaby Claps Back On Instagram Live

AllHipHop reported the November argument between DaBaby and DaniLeigh, which led to cops attending after he told her to leave. Much of the incident played out on Instagram live, and DaniLeigh was charged with simple assault the following day.

The “ROCKSTAR” rapper’s response comes after the Def Jam singer dropped her new single, “Dead To Me.”

“Momma never liked your ass/Brother wanna fight your ass/Daddy hate your trifling ass,” she sings. She also shared her side of the story with Angie Martinez regarding the November 2021 dispute. Check it out here.