DaniLeigh Says Her Mom Never Liked DaBaby & Her Dad Hates Him Too On “Dead To Me”

DaniLeigh also discussed her infamous Instagram Live argument with DaBaby in an interview with Angie Martinez.

DaniLeigh dissed her ex-boyfriend DaBaby on a new single titled “Dead To Me.”

The Def Jam singer released the track and an interview with Angie Martinez on Tuesday (May 10). DaniLeigh aired out DaBaby on the song, revealing her family dislikes the father of her child.

“Momma never liked your ass/Brother wanna fight your ass/Daddy hate your trifling ass,” she sings.

DaniLeigh also discussed her infamous argument with DaBaby in a conversation with Angie Martinez. The 27-year-old artist shared her side of the story regarding the November 2021 dispute, which ended up on Instagram Live and led to cops getting involved.

“I would say me and him were in a very bad place in our relationship,” she said. “I had left before that. There was a time when I left before that and then we tried to work things out, so I came back again. So, I was living there for three months, and my baby was born in Charlotte. It was just a bad time. Bad everything.”

DaniLeigh explained, “We were just really going through it. A lot of things were said. A lot of things came out that night … It was very triggering and very sad. I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life. But she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in.”

According to DaniLeigh, she dated DaBaby for three years. Although she noted they had “really good times,” she described their relationship as “toxic.”

“We broke up a lot,” she said. “It was a lot of on and offs going on. But during that time [when the argument happened], I definitely wasn’t his side piece. And he knows that too. But I felt like when I spoke to him, he told me the night before I was doing the most when it comes to crying and all this stuff, how I felt. And I guess he said what he said out of anger and tried to make me look bad.”

Check out DaniLeigh’s entire interview with Angie Martinez below.